US President Donald Trump will be focused on his re-election in 2020, which may result in renewed attacks on Beijing to address the US trade deficit with China. Photo: AFP)
China /  Diplomacy

Trump impeachment clouds prospects for US-China trade war talks

  • Facing trial in the Senate, US president likely to be too distracted to focus on resolving tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, observers say
  • Decision comes as both countries try to nail down the details of a phase one agreement
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 7:44pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump will be focused on his re-election in 2020, which may result in renewed attacks on Beijing to address the US trade deficit with China. Photo: AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.