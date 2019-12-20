The PLAN’s amphibious transport ship Jinggangshan leaves Guangdong for Doraleh in Djibouti. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China is becoming an Atlantic sea power, says US military analyst

  • Report published by think tank says shift in naval operations reflects growing presence and investment in southern Africa
  • Another assessment says moves are part of Beijing’s plans for blue-water force to rival US Navy
Topic |   Defence
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang

Updated: 1:00pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The PLAN’s amphibious transport ship Jinggangshan leaves Guangdong for Doraleh in Djibouti. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang is a senior China reporter, who focuses on diplomacy and defence. She joined the Post in 2016 and previously reported for China Review News Agency. Kristin is interested in security in northeast Asia and China's growing military might.