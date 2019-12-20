Visitors look at a photo of a North Korean missile launch at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, on December 13. Photo: AP
US and China vow to keep communicating on North Korea nuclear issue
- US envoy Stephen Biegun is seeking Beijing’s cooperation to prod its close ally to return to negotiating table
- Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui hopes Washington will resume talks with Pyongyang ‘as soon as possible’
