The European Union’s focus on China has shifted since December 1, from once-pressing technological and cybersecurity concerns, to human rights. Photo: Shutterstock
EU ramps up human rights pressure over Xinjiang with legislative threat to China
- European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has vowed to fight for the adoption of laws to punish human rights violations in the troubled region
- Promise comes on emotional day in European Parliament as daughter of jailed activist tells MEPs she does not know if her father is alive
Topic | Xinjiang
