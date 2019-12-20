The satellite will support Brazil’s monitoring of the Amazon rainforest and changes in the country’s environment, Chinese state media said. Photo: AFP
Joint China-Brazil satellite sent into space to monitor Amazon rainforest
- It was launched from the northern Chinese province of Shanxi on a Long March-4B rocket
- It’s the sixth developed under bilateral programme that’s seen as a template for broader cooperation among BRICS nations
Topic | China science
The satellite will support Brazil’s monitoring of the Amazon rainforest and changes in the country’s environment, Chinese state media said. Photo: AFP