The satellite will support Brazil’s monitoring of the Amazon rainforest and changes in the country’s environment, Chinese state media said. Photo: AFP
Joint China-Brazil satellite sent into space to monitor Amazon rainforest

  • It was launched from the northern Chinese province of Shanxi on a Long March-4B rocket
  • It’s the sixth developed under bilateral programme that’s seen as a template for broader cooperation among BRICS nations
Reuters

Updated: 4:26pm, 20 Dec, 2019

