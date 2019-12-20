The lawmakers said illegal, unregulated and unreported seafood imports created “unfair competition for US fishermen”. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers seek probe into impact of illegal seafood imports from China and elsewhere
- They account for up to 31 per cent of the global fish catch and are worth US$23 billion, according to letter to the US International Trade Commission
Topic | US-China trade war
