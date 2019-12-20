US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has been discussing ways to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

North Korea on agenda as US envoy Stephen Biegun visits China

  • Beigun meets vice foreign ministers in Beijing as some observers say Pyongyang could be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 5:40pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has been discussing ways to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE