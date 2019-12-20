US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has been discussing ways to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. Photo: Reuters
North Korea on agenda as US envoy Stephen Biegun visits China
- Beigun meets vice foreign ministers in Beijing as some observers say Pyongyang could be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test
