Gui Minhai was one of five Hong Kong booksellers who went missing in 2015. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Diplomacy

Detained Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai ‘alive and well’, Chinese ambassador to Sweden says

  • Gui Congyou tells Swedish newspaper that country must face the consequences of ‘meddling’ in China’s affairs
  • Last month Swedish culture minister Amanda Lind defied warnings from Beijing to present human rights prize awarded to Causeway Bay bookseller
Topic |   China-EU relations
Linda Lew

Linda Lew

Updated: 8:06pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gui Minhai was one of five Hong Kong booksellers who went missing in 2015. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Linda Lew

Linda Lew

Born in China and raised in New Zealand, Linda joined the Post as a reporter in 2018. Previously, she freelanced for Chinese technology media site TechNode. She holds bachelor's degrees in arts and commerce from the University of Auckland, and has a master's in global business journalism from Tsinghua University.