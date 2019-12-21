US President Donald Trump (shown in June) signed a US$738 billion defence authorisation bill on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Key parts of US defence spending bill, signed by Donald Trump, take aim at China

  • The measure includes reviews to strengthen Washington’s ties with Taiwan and limitations on how quickly sanctions against Huawei can be dropped
  • The US Senate and House of Representatives showed rare bipartisanship in passing the legislation by wide margins
Mark Magnier in Washington DC

Robert Delaney in New York

Updated: 9:23am, 21 Dec, 2019

