Yang Jiechi meets President Macky Sall of Senegal in Dakar. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat hits out at critics for ‘defaming and attacking’ its role in Africa

  • China’s involvement in the continent has faced increasing accusations of ‘debt trap diplomacy’ but Yang Jiechi defended Beijing’s role against ‘groundless accusations’
  • Yang was speaking after visiting Uganda, Senegal and Republic of Congo, where China has invested billions of dollars
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer

Updated: 8:50pm, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yang Jiechi meets President Macky Sall of Senegal in Dakar. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer

Keegan is a reporter at the Post covering China in world affairs, including US-China relations and China's relationship with its neighbours. He has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the University of Helsinki.