Yang Jiechi meets President Macky Sall of Senegal in Dakar. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top diplomat hits out at critics for ‘defaming and attacking’ its role in Africa
- China’s involvement in the continent has faced increasing accusations of ‘debt trap diplomacy’ but Yang Jiechi defended Beijing’s role against ‘groundless accusations’
- Yang was speaking after visiting Uganda, Senegal and Republic of Congo, where China has invested billions of dollars
Topic | China-Africa relations
