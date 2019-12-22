Zheng Zaosong confessed to taking material from a lab in Boston, according to an FBI affidavit. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese researcher accused of trying to smuggle vials of ‘biological material’ out of US hidden in a sock

  • An affidavit from an FBI agent says Zheng Zaosong was detained at Boston Airport after vials containing a ‘brown liquid’ were found in his checked baggage
  • The doctoral student who had been doing research at Beth Israel Hospital faces charges of ‘making false, fictitious and fraudulent statements’ to US agents
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou

Updated: 10:30pm, 22 Dec, 2019

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.