Peter Humphrey is a former inmate of Qingpu prison near Shanghai. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China denies forced labour claims after prisoner’s message is found in Tesco card

  • Spokesman for foreign ministry in Beijing insists story was ‘made up’ by Peter Humphrey, a Briton who spent 23 months in Chinese prisons
  • British media reported that a six-year-old girl had found a message pleading for help in Christmas card from the retail giant
Topic |   Human rights in China
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 23 Dec, 2019

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.