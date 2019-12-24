China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has used an end-of-year interview with state media to blast US interference in Hong Kong, where protesters have been waving American flags. Photo: Sam Tsang
China /  Diplomacy

Nothing will stand in China’s way, foreign minister assures the nation

  • Wang Yi blasts foreign interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang in end-of-year interview with state media
  • ‘Nothing can prevent the Chinese people from striding towards modernisation’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy

Updated: 5:26pm, 24 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has used an end-of-year interview with state media to blast US interference in Hong Kong, where protesters have been waving American flags. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy joined the Post in 2018. She previously wrote about China tech, business and society for SupChina and has a bachelor's in literature from Yale University and a master's from Columbia Journalism School.