US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Panmunjom demilitarised zone in June. Photo: Reuters
Will 2020 see ‘Fire and Fury 2.0’? Options narrow for North Korea and US as year comes to a close
- Pyongyang and Washington both seem likely to retreat to hardened positions more in line with 2017 as talks falter, analysts say
- China should grow into a larger role, with North Korea increasingly reliant on it as an economic ally
Topic | Diplomacy
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Panmunjom demilitarised zone in June. Photo: Reuters