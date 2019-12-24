Li Keqiang, flanked by Moon Jae-in (left) and Shinzo Abe, speaks at a joint press conference on Tuesday during the summit in Chengdu. Photo: AP
China, South Korea and Japan pledge cooperation on regional security as Pyongyang’s deadline nears

  • Summit brings calls for unity, as North Korea grows impatient for US to change policy by the end of the year
  • Trio will push to sign Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in 2020 and door is open for India to rejoin talks, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 7:21pm, 24 Dec, 2019

