South Korean President Moon Jae-in did not state that the Hong Kong protests were an internal matter for China, according to a palace spokesman. EPA-EFE
South Korea rejects China’s version of President Moon’s Hong Kong remarks
- Beijing’s position that Hong Kong and Xinjiang are internal affairs ‘well noted’ but not endorsed, according to Seoul’s presidential office
- Foreign ministry statements quote Moon and other leaders in support of China’s stance
