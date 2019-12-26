South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘almost certain’ to visit South Korea in first half of 2020
- Moon Jae-in extended invitation during summit with China’s leader in Beijing on Monday
- It comes amid improving relations between the two northeast Asian neighbours
