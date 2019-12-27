US cereal farmers could benefit from China taking up its wheat quota as part of a trade agreement. Photo: Daniel Bloomberg
US farmers could be big winners if China buys up wheat quota
- Speculation mounts that Beijing will increase orders as part of phase one trade deal with Washington
- Chinese demand for soybean-based feed slumps as Africa swine fever hits pig herd
Topic | US-China trade war
US cereal farmers could benefit from China taking up its wheat quota as part of a trade agreement. Photo: Daniel Bloomberg