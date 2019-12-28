Acting US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said the US had put potential investors “in touch with the right officials”. Photo: The Washington Post
US firms ‘doing serious evaluation’ to buy Motor Sich in Ukraine amid pressure to block sale to China
- Top diplomat William Taylor says United States is helping the Ukrainian aircraft engine maker find other investors
- Washington has voiced its opposition to state-owned Beijing Skyrizon Aviation’s takeover bid for the company
