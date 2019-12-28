AI will be one of the main areas for collaboration between the two sides. Photo: Dreamstime
China and Russia plan to boost scientific cooperation with focus on artificial intelligence and other strategic areas

  • Focus on technological collaboration comes as Moscow and Beijing are being brought closer together in face of growing pressure from the West
  • Vladimir Putin has designated 2020 as the year of Russian-Chinese science cooperation with the focus expected to be on communications, AI and ‘the internet of things’
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 10:00pm, 28 Dec, 2019

Keegan is a reporter at the Post covering China in world affairs, including US-China relations and China's relationship with its neighbours. He has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the University of Helsinki.