AI will be one of the main areas for collaboration between the two sides. Photo: Dreamstime
China and Russia plan to boost scientific cooperation with focus on artificial intelligence and other strategic areas
- Focus on technological collaboration comes as Moscow and Beijing are being brought closer together in face of growing pressure from the West
- Vladimir Putin has designated 2020 as the year of Russian-Chinese science cooperation with the focus expected to be on communications, AI and ‘the internet of things’
