Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai says talk of a new cold war between China and the United States is irresponsible. Photo: Reuters
China ‘will honour’ US trade war deal promises as talks progress ‘in earnest’
- Chinese ambassador says there is no problem with Beijing meeting its phase one commitments, but US must also live up to its vows on issues such as Taiwan
- US President Donald Trump said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet to sign the phase one deal, but China has yet to confirm this
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai says talk of a new cold war between China and the United States is irresponsible. Photo: Reuters