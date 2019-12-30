Lithuania is investigating after a cross marking the Hong Kong protests placed at the Hill of Crosses, near the city of Siauliai, was plucked from the ground and thrown by a Mandarin-speaking visitor. Photo: Twitter
Lithuanian foreign minister decries Chinese tourist who tossed pro-Hong Kong memorial across pilgrimage site
- Linas Linkevicius hits out at ‘shameful’ behaviour as investigation begins
- Video posted to Twitter shows visitor proclaiming, ‘We have done something good today’
