Crops are central to China’s trade policy and relations with the US, and approval for home-grown GMOs would be a significant development, analysts say. Photo: AP
China plans to issue biosafety certificates for home-grown GM soy and corn crops
- Analyst says move may signal policy change in central government, paving way to commercial production of GMOs
- Source at Chinese developer of GM strains says approval will be ‘significant progress’
