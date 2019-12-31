Beijing said it had not caved to pressure from Washington on trade. Photo: AFP
China says it doesn’t want to ‘lord it over’ other countries, as it prepares to sign US trade deal

  • Commentary in Communist Party mouthpiece stresses that the country’s rise is peaceful and sends message it is not seeking to displace the United States
  • It also says ‘cooperation, not conflict, and mutual promotion, not mutual containment’ is the foundation of bilateral ties
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 4:08pm, 31 Dec, 2019

