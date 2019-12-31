Beijing said it had not caved to pressure from Washington on trade. Photo: AFP
China says it doesn’t want to ‘lord it over’ other countries, as it prepares to sign US trade deal
- Commentary in Communist Party mouthpiece stresses that the country’s rise is peaceful and sends message it is not seeking to displace the United States
- It also says ‘cooperation, not conflict, and mutual promotion, not mutual containment’ is the foundation of bilateral ties
Topic | Xi Jinping
Beijing said it had not caved to pressure from Washington on trade. Photo: AFP