Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China, Iran should stand together against ‘unilateralism and bullying’, Wang Yi says

  • Chinese foreign minister tells Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that US withdrawal from nuclear pact, sanctions ‘sources of current tension’
  • He says parties to 2015 agreement should ‘withstand external pressure and deal with disputes through dialogue and negotiations’
Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:30am, 1 Jan, 2020

