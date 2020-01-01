Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China, Iran should stand together against ‘unilateralism and bullying’, Wang Yi says
- Chinese foreign minister tells Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that US withdrawal from nuclear pact, sanctions ‘sources of current tension’
- He says parties to 2015 agreement should ‘withstand external pressure and deal with disputes through dialogue and negotiations’
