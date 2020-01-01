The US has called for the immediate release of jailed Chinese Pastor Wang Yi, shown here at home with his wife Jiang Rong, whose current whereabouts remains unclear. Photo: AP
US calls on China to release jailed Early Rain church founder Wang Yi
- State Department alarmed at pastor’s secret trial which ended with nine year sentence for inciting subversion
- ‘Another example of Beijing’s intensification of repression of Chinese Christians and members of other religious groups’
Topic | Human rights in China
