The US has called for the immediate release of jailed Chinese Pastor Wang Yi, shown here at home with his wife Jiang Rong, whose current whereabouts remains unclear. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US calls on China to release jailed Early Rain church founder Wang Yi

  • State Department alarmed at pastor’s secret trial which ended with nine year sentence for inciting subversion
  • ‘Another example of Beijing’s intensification of repression of Chinese Christians and members of other religious groups’
Topic |   Human rights in China
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 12:15pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The US has called for the immediate release of jailed Chinese Pastor Wang Yi, shown here at home with his wife Jiang Rong, whose current whereabouts remains unclear. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng joined the Post’s China desk in 2011, focusing on the nation’s foreign affairs. He is now deputy editor of the section.