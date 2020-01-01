The Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston where Zheng Zaosong was working as a researcher. Photo: Getty Images
No bail for Chinese researcher found with cancer study items in sock
- Boston judge rules Zheng Zaosong, accused of trying to smuggle specimens to China, poses flight risk
- Doctoral student faces charges of ‘making false statements’ to US agents
Topic | US-China relations
The Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston where Zheng Zaosong was working as a researcher. Photo: Getty Images