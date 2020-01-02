Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the “17+1” summit with European leaders in April in Beijing, sources say. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping to take over as host of ‘17+1’ summit with European leaders
- Decision to replace Premier Li Keqiang at annual meeting reflects Beijing’s increased focus on Europe amid rising tensions with US, sources say
- Xi expected to deliver a keynote speech and meet heads of state from across Central and Eastern Europe at April event
Topic | European Union
