Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the “17+1” summit with European leaders in April in Beijing, sources say. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping to take over as host of ‘17+1’ summit with European leaders

  • Decision to replace Premier Li Keqiang at annual meeting reflects Beijing’s increased focus on Europe amid rising tensions with US, sources say
  • Xi expected to deliver a keynote speech and meet heads of state from across Central and Eastern Europe at April event
Topic |   European Union
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 8:30pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the “17+1” summit with European leaders in April in Beijing, sources say. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.