North Korea has carried out numerous missile tests since talks with the US stalled. Photo: Reuters
As Kim Jong-un’s threats complicate China-Russia sanctions relief push, who will blink first?
- Warning of nuclear tests and new strategic weapon signal deepening chasm between Pyongyang and Washington
- Heightened tension not advisable, Beijing says, after display of belligerence that could undermine case to lift some sanctions
Topic | North Korea
North Korea has carried out numerous missile tests since talks with the US stalled. Photo: Reuters