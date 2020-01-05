Beijing is footing the bill for a US$140 million parliament building in Zimbabwe. Photo: Twitter
How Zimbabwe’s new parliament symbolises China’s chequebook diplomacy approach to Africa
- China’s Shanghai Construction Group is erecting US$140 million parliamentary complex on top of a hill outside Zimbawbe’s capital, Harare
- Behind China’s largesse is a bid to capture the affection and allegiances of African elites, analysts say
Topic | China-Africa relations
Beijing is footing the bill for a US$140 million parliament building in Zimbabwe. Photo: Twitter