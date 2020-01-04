Experts say sixth-generation mobile networks could reach speeds of one terabyte per second. Photo: Shutterstock
6G: the new frontier – if the world can work out how to use it

  • Researchers in China and beyond are looking into the next generation of wireless technology, but face strategic and technical barriers to overcome, experts say
  • Governments and industry have pledged billions of dollars to develop 6G, but experts can’t agree when it’ll begin to make an impact on our lives
Updated: 5:38am, 4 Jan, 2020

