Soybeans are China’s largest agricultural import. Photo: EPA-EFE
US farmers in limbo over unsigned China trade deal and predicting another bleak year
- Reluctance to invest until signing of deal that analysts warn would not be a quick fix for a US agricultural economy one farmer calls ‘completely broken’
- Government bailouts give farmers incentive to keep planting despite China needing less of some crops and sourcing others from new supply chains
