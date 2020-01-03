Soybeans are China’s largest agricultural import. Photo: EPA-EFE
US farmers in limbo over unsigned China trade deal and predicting another bleak year

  • Reluctance to invest until signing of deal that analysts warn would not be a quick fix for a US agricultural economy one farmer calls ‘completely broken’
  • Government bailouts give farmers incentive to keep planting despite China needing less of some crops and sourcing others from new supply chains
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:33pm, 3 Jan, 2020

