China is expected to make 2020 its “Year of Europe” as it shifts focus from its trade war with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China and the EU put aside their differences and find common ground?
- Beijing’s focus in 2020 is expected to be less on the US and more on Europe, with a packed agenda of cooperative engagements with Brussels
- But will the two sides be able to overcome disagreements and mistrust in favour of pragmatic cooperation?
Topic | European Union
China is expected to make 2020 its “Year of Europe” as it shifts focus from its trade war with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg