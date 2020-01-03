The air strike near Baghdad airport early on Friday was approved by US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China calls for calm after top Iranian military leader killed in US air strike

  • Beijing ‘highly concerned’ about escalating tensions in the Middle East and urges all sides, especially the US, to exercise restraint
  • As conflict between Tehran and Washington worsens, observers expect Iran to move closer to China and Russia
Topic |   Middle East
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 8:28pm, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The air strike near Baghdad airport early on Friday was approved by US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.