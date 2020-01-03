The air strike near Baghdad airport early on Friday was approved by US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
China calls for calm after top Iranian military leader killed in US air strike
- Beijing ‘highly concerned’ about escalating tensions in the Middle East and urges all sides, especially the US, to exercise restraint
- As conflict between Tehran and Washington worsens, observers expect Iran to move closer to China and Russia
Topic | Middle East
