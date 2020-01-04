Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Beijing last month that the two countries should not see each other as a threat. Photo: DPA
China-Japan tensions resurface as Tokyo backs US on El Salvador port development

  • After complaints from Washington, Japan threatens to withdraw US$102 million of funding for project if Central American nation awards operating rights to Chinese firm
  • Move shows that despite its improving relations with Beijing, Tokyo remains committed to its long-time ally
Kristin Huang
Updated: 2:00pm, 4 Jan, 2020

