The US has tightened its controls on the export of AI software. Photo: Shutterstock
United States limits exports of artificial intelligence software to rival powers like China
- Companies that export certain types of geospatial imagery software must apply for a licence under a new rule set to take effect on Monday
- Move designed to ‘keep American companies from helping Chinese make better AI products’, industry expert says
