Pyongyang says it no longer feels bound by a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing. Photo: Reuters
China calls for easing of United Nations sanctions on North Korea
- A Chinese-Russian resolution aimed at easing controls is a step in the ‘right direction’, Beijing’s ambassador to the UN says
- Proposal calls for an end to several sanctions agreed in 2017, notably a ban on buying textile and seafood products from North Korea
Topic | North Korea
