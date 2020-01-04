Pyongyang says it no longer feels bound by a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing. Photo: Reuters
China calls for easing of United Nations sanctions on North Korea

  • A Chinese-Russian resolution aimed at easing controls is a step in the ‘right direction’, Beijing’s ambassador to the UN says
  • Proposal calls for an end to several sanctions agreed in 2017, notably a ban on buying textile and seafood products from North Korea
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:41pm, 4 Jan, 2020

