Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins a five-nation visit to Africa on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks to boost ties with Africa on five-nation new year tour
- Official will visit Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe as Beijing prepares to mark 20 years of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation
- China and African nations will push for more cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, ministry spokesman says
Topic | Africa
