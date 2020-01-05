Security has been tightened across the United States after the killing of Iran’s military chief on Friday. Photo: AFP
Chinese embassy in US issues safety warning as tensions rise over killing of Iran’s military chief Qassem Soleimani
- Chinese citizens in the US should ‘closely watch the security situation, stay alert and take safety precautions’, mission says
- Iran promised to retaliate after head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force was killed in a US air strike on Friday
