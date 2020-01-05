Security has been tightened across the United States after the killing of Iran’s military chief on Friday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese embassy in US issues safety warning as tensions rise over killing of Iran’s military chief Qassem Soleimani

  • Chinese citizens in the US should ‘closely watch the security situation, stay alert and take safety precautions’, mission says
  • Iran promised to retaliate after head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force was killed in a US air strike on Friday
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 12:58pm, 5 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Security has been tightened across the United States after the killing of Iran’s military chief on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.