Iranian mourners carry a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on Friday. Photo: AFP
China promises ‘relentless efforts’ to save Iran nuclear deal after US drone strike on Qassem Soleimani
- Foreign ministry says Tehran has ‘shown restraint’ even though it pulled out of international accord to restrict uranium enhancement after killing of senior commander
- Beijing urges all parties to stay calm and seek political and diplomatic solutions after Donald Trump authorised Friday’s attack
