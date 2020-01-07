According to a US analyst, Chinese coastguard cutter CCG35111 is one of two vessels from the service heading south from Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese coastguard ships sail as tensions with Indonesia build

  • Jakarta doubles naval presence at Natuna Regency islands after Chinese fishing vessels refuse to leave the area
  • Southeast Asian countries are toughening their stance towards Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea
Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Updated: 9:45pm, 7 Jan, 2020

Kristin Huang is a senior China reporter, who focuses on diplomacy and defence. She joined the Post in 2016 and previously reported for China Review News Agency. Kristin is interested in security in northeast Asia and China's growing military might.