According to a US analyst, Chinese coastguard cutter CCG35111 is one of two vessels from the service heading south from Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Twitter
Chinese coastguard ships sail as tensions with Indonesia build
- Jakarta doubles naval presence at Natuna Regency islands after Chinese fishing vessels refuse to leave the area
- Southeast Asian countries are toughening their stance towards Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea
Topic | South China Sea
