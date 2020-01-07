Qassem Soleimani’s coffin is carried through Tehran on Monday. Photo: DPA
Chinese state media seizes on US killing of Iranian commander to paint Beijing as a force for stability
- Official outlets such as People’s Daily and Xinhua have focused on the global wave of criticism of the US following the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani last week
- China wants to highlight its commitment to peace and international law
Topic | Iran
