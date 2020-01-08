UBC President Santa Ono (left) and Huawei Canada Research President Christian Chua sign a 2017 deal for Huawei to provide C$3 million in umbrella funding to UBC researchers. Photo: CNW Group/Huawei Canada
Risky research: Huawei spends millions at Canadian university, but some professors fear US repercussions
- At least three University of British Columbia professors have shunned Huawei funding, concerned it might put them in peril with the US, colleague says
- Huawei has continued to pour money into UBC projects, even after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, as Canada’s allies tighten screws on the firm
