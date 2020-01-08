US President Donald Trump had the least favourable reputation of five world leaders asked about in a recent survey. Photo: dpa
China /  Diplomacy

Donald Trump is pulling down America’s reputation around the world, Pew survey finds

  • People in 33 countries were asked about five world leaders, and Trump finished last behind Xi and Putin, who also weren’t popular
  • The US as a nation still garnered generally positive views with a 54 per cent favourability rating
Topic |   United States
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 10:41pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump had the least favourable reputation of five world leaders asked about in a recent survey. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier is a US correspondent based in Washington. Before joining the Post, he worked for the Wall Street Journal in China and for the Los Angeles Times in India, China and Japan. He’s covered the Chinese economy, China and India’s explosive rise and conflicts in Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.