Rescue workers search the wreckage of Ukraine-bound Flight 752 after it crashed outside Tehran. Photo: Bloomberg
China says Iran air crash means vigilance but planes will fly to Tehran as usual

  • Beijing has not redirected planes away from Iranian and Iraqi airspace, but China Southern Airlines cancelled flight to Tehran on Wednesday on security grounds
  • Tehran crash took place after tit-for-tat military exchanges between United States and Iran
Kristin Huang
Updated: 2:30pm, 9 Jan, 2020

