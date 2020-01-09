Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Cairo as part of an African tour and spoke alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Photo: Xinhua
China opposes military intervention in Libya as Turkey decides to send in troops
- Wang Yi begins Africa tour in Egypt with call for UN to take part in Libya peace process
- Foreign minister expected to make stops in Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi, and Zimbabwe as part of traditional diplomatic tour
Topic | Libya
