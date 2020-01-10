China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Djibouti to discuss Belt and Road partnerships with Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. Photo: AFP
China’s Uygur policy, human rights defended by Wang Yi during Africa trip, amid latest US call for sanctions
- Measures in Xinjiang are in line with UN and international anti-terrorism policies, Wang says as he hits out at West’s lack of respect for Muslim countries
- Uygur detainees were retrained and now live ‘peaceful and secure lives’, foreign minister says
Topic | China-Africa relations
