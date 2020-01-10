A number of European countries are grabbling with the security risks surrounding 5G technology. Photo: AFP
Belgian security services call for stricter 5G protections as Huawei concerns cast shadow over European debate
- Country’s telecoms minister Philippe De Backer tells parliament it had been recommended that the security level be raised so that government could place restrictions on ‘unreliable’ suppliers
- The US has already excluded the Chinese telecoms giant from its network and European countries are now debating whether to follow suit
Topic | Huawei
