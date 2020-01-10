The assassination of Iranian major-general Qassem Soleimani sparked protests in several countries. Photo: AP
Will China try to solve the US-Iran crisis – or view it as an opportunity?
- Diplomatic efforts show the strategic importance of the Middle East to Beijing, which as an ally of Iran could encourage a measured approach
- Washington’s energies may be diverted from its rivalry with Beijing – but observers warn that past flashpoints failed to hand China an advantage
Topic | Iran
The assassination of Iranian major-general Qassem Soleimani sparked protests in several countries. Photo: AP