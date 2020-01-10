Aung San Suu Kyi meets Xi Jinping during a summit in Beijing in 2017. Xi will visit Myanmar next week. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping to visit Myanmar next week seeking to boost ties and push China projects

  • It will be the first state visit by a Chinese president to the neighbouring country since Jiang Zemin’s trip 19 years ago
  • Beijing is one of the only major powers to have backed Myanmar over the Rohingya issue
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jan, 2020

A former diplomat, Shi Jiangtao has worked as a China reporter at the Post for more than a decade. He's interested in political, social and environmental development in China.